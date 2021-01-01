Save up to £254 on a firepit table!

Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard for you – always with the aim of offering you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission for each placement. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

You’ll no doubt be entertaining in your garden this season, and while sunshine isn’t guaranteed, a firepit table from BRIQ makes outdoor dining enjoyable no matter the weather. Even better, when you take advantage of this exclusive deal, you can receive up to £254 off it! Simply choose between the Luxor Rattan Firepit which costs £629 instead of the usual £799, or the Kairo Rattan Firepit and pay £545 instead of £799. All that’s left to do is enter the code LUXOR21 or KAIRO21 at the checkout, depending on your choice. Specialised, two-man delivery costs £39, and your order will arrive within two to four weeks.

Save up to £254

When it comes to fashionable furniture for your home and garden, BRIQ is the ultimate destination. Its products are a favourite amongst UK celebrities, and the brand has been featured in countless national publications including HomeStyle magazine.

To take advantage of this exclusive deal, simply choose which firepit table is right for your garden and then enter the code LUXOR21 or KAIRO21 at the checkout. The key features of each are as follows:

Luxor Rattan Firepit

112cm L x 66cm H

Made of black and grey rattan with a glass top and fire glass

S/S burner

13kg propane gas

Includes 8kg glass beads and wind guard

Assembly required

Kairo Rattan Firepit

112cm L x 66cm H

Made of black rattan with a glass top

S/S burner

13kg propane gas

Includes 8kg glass beads and wind guard

Assembly required

Gas bottle fits hidden underneath

