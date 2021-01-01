SOLD OUT | Save up to £126 on a Double Seater Egg Chair

Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard for you – always with the aim of offering you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission for each placement. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

Summer is on its way, and you’ll finally have the chance to fully enjoy your garden. For the ultimate relaxation, there’s nothing like a swinging egg chair. They’re delightfully comfortable, soothing and stylish, plus with this exclusive deal, you can save up to £126 on one! BRIQ has two fabulous chairs for you to choose between, so the hardest part will be deciding which is the one for you. To receive the Double Egg Chair Swing, enter the code IDEALSEGG at the checkout and you’ll pay £485 instead of the usual £519, or for the BRIQ Double Egg Chair Light Grey, enter the code IDEALSDOUBLE and pay £503 rather than £629. Delivery costs £39 for a two-man delivery service for both options.

Save up to £126 now

Option 1: Double Egg Chair Swing – two-seater

To save £34 on this option, use the code IDEALSEGG at the checkout. This chair has been featured in GRAZIA, OK! Magazine, Homestyle, Country Living, The Sun, The Daily Mail and more as the must have Egg Chair. It features a double hanging swing seat for two people.

It has a durable, long-lasting steel base and woven sides. Outdoor weather resistant washable cushions included (the cover is NOT Included but is available to purchase separately). The basket is light grey with dark grey cushions.

DIMENSIONS: Height 195cm, Width 126cm

Option 2: BRIQ Double Egg Chair Light Grey – two-seater

To save £126 on this option, use the code IDEALSDOUBLE at the checkout. This premium Double Egg Chair in light grey features a circle base stand and rattan seat, with a full, premium grey cushion and two head rests.

DIMENSIONS: Height 195cm, Width 126cm

Delivery: You will be contacted by the courier directly once your order is dispatched from the warehouse. The courier will arrange a delivery slot with you directly.

