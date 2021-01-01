Save up to £114 on this stunning Zara bedframe!

Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard for you – always with the aim of offering you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission for each placement. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a bedframe that’s as practical as it is stylish, then you’re in luck, because the Zara Emerald Green Modern Classic Velvet bed from BRIQ is just the ticket. It features a soft, supportive headboard and a sturdy base, all in a gorgeous green colour. And, as it’s available in six different sizes, the frame will look great in any bedroom. Sound ideal? When you take advantage of this exclusive deal, you can save up to £114! What’s more, it can be delivered straight to your door for just £39, or for free on orders worth more than £1,000!

Save up to £114

BRIQ creates quality furniture for your home and your garden. The brand has become a favourite amongst UK celebrities, so unsurprisingly it’s been featured in countless national publications including HomeStyle magazine.

The Zara Emerald Green Modern Classic Velvet bed is available in six different sizes. The prices are as follows:

Small single – RRP £624, deal price £561

Standard single – RRP £624, deal price £561

Small double – RRP £744, deal price £650

Standard double – RRP £864, deal price £750

Standard king – RRP £864, deal price £750

Super king – RRP £1,344, deal price £1,235

Ready to take advantage of this great deal?

Save up to £114

Advertisement

You can find all our current shopping deals here. If you have any questions about the deal product or the related services, please contact the provider directly. If you have any questions about the online shopping deal itself, or if you would like to work with us as a partner, please email: deals@bbcgoodfood.com