Bag yourself a quality Bodum cafetière set for just £19.95!

Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard for you – always with the aim of offering you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission for each placement. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

Advertisement

Give somebody special the gift of delicious coffee with the Bodum Brazil & Travel Mug Coffee Set. This delightful collection includes the Brazil Cafetière, a stylish coffee glass and even a handy travel mug, so you can enjoy perfectly brewed coffee when you’re at home or on the go. Simple, stylish and swift, the French press will elevate your coffee experience, transforming coarsely ground beans and hot water into a warming cup of coffee in a matter of minutes. With this exclusive deal, you can get this fantastic set for just £19.95, instead of the usual £31.95. Simply use code IMDEAL33 at checkout and enjoy!

Take me to the offer!

Ready to take your coffee to the next level with the Bodum Brazil & Travel Mug Coffee Set? Here’s what you’ll get as part of this great offer:

Brazil Cafetière (makes up to three cups at once)

3l coffee glass

35l travel mug

Long-handled 20cm spoon

As well as giving you fresh coffee fast, the French press coffee-making system is designed to effectively bring out the full flavour of coarsely ground beans for perfectly brewed coffee every time. The travel mug also features a non-slip, easy-to-grip silicone band for drinking on the move, while the smooth, glossy spoon won’t scratch or mark your coffee glass or travel mug. Perhaps best of all, it’s seriously easy to use – and to clean! Remember, use code IMDEAL33 at checkout to claim your discount!

Take me to the offer!

Click on the image below for exclusive spring deals…

Advertisement

You can find all our current shopping deals here. If you have any questions about the deal product or the related services, please contact the provider directly. If you have any questions about the online shopping deal itself, or if you would like to work with us as a partner, please email: deals@bbcgoodfood.com