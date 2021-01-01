Get 25% off your first two Butternut Boxes

Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard for you – always with the aim of offering you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission for each placement. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

Advertisement

Discover a fresh take on dog food with Butternut Box, the meal delivery service that uses human-quality ingredients your pooch will love. Made in the UK, the company creates fresh, tasty recipes that have the right balance of vitamins and minerals to suit all canine life stages. Each recipe is also gently cooked at 90 degrees to remove any bad bacteria from raw meat – and they’re perfectly portioned to suit your dog’s dietary needs. Sound like something you and your pup would be interested in? With this exclusive deal, you can get 25% off your first two boxes, plus free delivery!

Take me to the offer!

Inspired by their struggle to find freshly prepared food for dogs, friends Kev and Dave set up Butternut Box in 2016. Five years later, the company continues to provide dog owners with the kind of food they’re proud to feed their four-legged friends. Here’s how it works:

You’ll introduce your dog and answer a few questions about your pet, such as: How active are they? How many treats do they get? From there, the team will create the ideal plan.

Your dog’s perfectly portioned meals will be delivered to your door and frozen to lock in freshness. They’ll arrive in insulated boxes at a time that suits you.

If you want to update your dog’s information, change the pouch size or pause deliveries, it’s easy to do. With Butternut Box, you’re never locked into a commitment.

Prices vary depending on your plan and frequency of delivery, but Butternut Box is cheaper than you might think! Here are what the average prices per day look like:

Small dog (7kg) £1.60

Medium dog (15kg) £2.60

Large dog (32kg) £3.92

Take me to the offer!

Advertisement

You can find all our current shopping deals here. If you have any questions about the deal product or the related services, please contact the provider directly. If you have any questions about the online shopping deal itself, or if you would like to work with us as a partner, please email: deals@bbcgoodfood.com