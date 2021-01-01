Enjoy up to 26% off this Small and Mighty House Plant set!

Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard for you – always with the aim of offering you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission for each placement. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

Plants and flowers are a great way to brighten up your home, but if you’re tight on space, the good news is Oxy-Plants has a Small and Mighty plant set that won’t take up too much room. And thanks to this exclusive deal, you can get up to 26% off the set! To receive 23% off a bundle that includes compact pots, just enter the code VUZEDB3Z at the checkout and you’ll pay £46 instead of £59.99, or for 26% off a bundle without pots, enter the code VVYA4SS6 and pay £24.99 rather than £33.99. What’s more, with 20% off all e-gift vouchers, you can treat a friend too – simply enter the code 4BNEDXTH at the checkout to receive your discount!

Oxy-Plants’ Small and Mighty House Plant set is a fantastic way to breathe life into your home and would make a fabulous gift that grows. A standard set without pots includes:

1 x Ginseng Ficus Bonsai – with swollen roots that grow above the soil, the Ficus retusa is popular both for its eye-catching appearance and because it’s easy to care for. (10-20cm)

1 x Marble Queen – or Epipremnum aureum. As its name suggests, this low-maintenance vine plant has glossy, marble variegated leaves that cascade downwards. It will make a beautiful hanging feature, as it can be draped from baskets and pots. (15-25cm)

1 x Heartleaf Philodendron – native to central America and the Caribbean, the Philodendron hederaceum is a fast-growing climber with heart-shaped leaves. As it grows upwards but not outwards, you won’t have to worry about trimming it back. (15-20cm)

Simply enter the code VVYA4SS6 at the checkout to claim 26% off this collection.

If you choose the bundle that includes pots, you’ll also receive three 13cm pots in either Bettona Dark Grey or Stone Dark Grey – just use the code VUZEDB3Z to get 23% off this set.

Oxy-Plants’ e-gift vouchers are a thoughtful way to treat the gardener in your life. The vouchers can be spent on any item from the online store and will be emailed directly to the recipient within one week of purchasing. To get 20% off an e-gift voucher, simply enter the code 4BNEDXTH at the checkout.

Get up to 26% off now

