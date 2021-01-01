Grab £99 off a Brixton U-Shape Sofa!

Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard for you – always with the aim of offering you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission for each placement. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

When it comes to choosing a quality sofa, comfort, practicality and durability are a must. The velvet Brixton U-Shape Sofa with two detachable footstools offers all these essential features in a chic design, and even better, with this exclusive deal from Limitless Home, you can save £99! When you enter the code DC708 at the checkout, you’ll only pay £1,300.87 instead of the usual £1,399.99. What’s more, all orders qualify for free, two-man delivery within six weeks – and if you choose the sofa in black, charcoal or silver, it will arrive at your home in just two!

The Brixton U-Shape Sofa is available in a range of colours including black, charcoal, silver, teal, mulberry, marine blue, sky, aubergine, champagne, mink, chocolate, pink and mustard.

It consists of modular cushions on a solid wood frame. As the footstools are detachable, the sofa works as a U-shape, L-shape or as a four-seater. With expert upholstery, plush velvet fabric, high-grade foam seating, fibre-filled cushions and metal feet on the footstools, it makes for the perfect addition to any home.

The dimensions are as follows:

Sofa – 330cm W x 200cm D x 72cm H

Footstools – 95cm W x 88cm D x 45cm H

Ready to take advantage of this great deal? Simply choose your preferred colour and enter the code DC708 at the checkout.

